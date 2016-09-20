Olney take the venom out of Vipers to take their first victory of the campaign

Olney picked up their first win of the season on Saturday as they saw off Leicester Vipers 33-12 at East Street.

With the conditions this week more favourable for Olney’s style of rugby, and with a stronger squad available, the home side were able to get into their groove much earlier.

The opening score came after nine minutes when an attempted clearance kick from Vipers was gathered by Bowden who fed inside to Charlie Belcher to put Ollie Simmons in for a try. Jordan Letts added the conversion to put Olney 7-0 up.

Five minutes later, Olney doubled their advantage when Simmons scored his second of the afternoon, and Letts doing the duty with the boot to make it 14-0.

Will Edwards added another try just before half time, and Letts continued his 100 per cent record, kicking Olney into a 21-0 lead at the break.

Vipers threatened to make a game of it when they scored after four second half minutes, but Olney were soon back on the attack, countering to allow Letts to cross over, but he missed his kick as the score stood at 26-7.

The home side raised the tempo, the ball was won from a lineout throw by Vipers and passed through to Mungo Ryan who ran in Olney’s fifth, and Letts kicked the extras.

Vipers scored their second late on, but without the conversion, it was comfortable for Olney at 33-12.