Rugby clubs ready for the new season

Olney and Milton Keynes ended their pre-season campaigns against each other last weekend ahead of the new season starting this Saturday.

Olney were 5-0 victors over their neighbours at the Recreation Ground before kicking off their Midlands 2 East (South) campaign at home against Old Laurentians on Saturday.

MK meanwhile will face Bletchley in the curtain raiser for the Southern Counties North SW Division at Emerson Valley, kicking off at 3pm.

Bletchley Ladies also kick off their new season this weekend.

After back-to-back promotions, Bletchley Ladies will take on a higher calibre of competition this season, and it will begin with the visit of Worcester Ladies 2nds to Manor Fields on Sunday, kicking off at 3pm.