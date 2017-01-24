Six without defeat for Olney despite late scare

Olney survived a second half fight back from Oundle to extend their undefeated streak to six games, winning 26-19.

Leading 19-0 at one stage, Olney almost let their opponents back into the game in the second half, but kept a big enough game to ensure the points and move up to fifth in Midlands 2 East South.

Brandon Kerr got the first points on the board for the home side after just six minutes, before Jake Deighton ran in their second try barely four minutes later. Patch Adamns’ conversion made it 12-0 after 10 minutes.

The home side weren’t done though, and when Kerr and Gareth Carhill created a two-on-one, there would be only one winner as Carhill scored, with Adamns converting for 19-0.

But back came Oundle, scoring a try just before the break, and another 10 minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit to 19-12.

Olney secured their bonus point when skipper Jim Osborn drove over, with Adamns’ kick opening the gap to 26-12.

Another try for the visitors though would ensure a nervy finale for Olney, but they managed to see out the clock to take the victory.

Olney haven’t lost since November, but take on league leaders Peterborough next.