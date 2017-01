Olney cruised into the third round of the Lewis Shield with a comfortable 46-0 win over Brackley on Saturday.

Five first half tries put the home side in total control, with two each from Jake Deighton and Phil Bowden and another from Ross Herbert seeing them 31-0 up at half time.

The second half saw them let off the gas by ‘only’ scoring three tries as Elliot Simpson and Sam Spruce scored before Bowden completed his hat-trick to round off the rout, while Patch Adamns converted three.