Tries galore at the annual Olney 7s tournament

Teams from all over the country descended upon Olney at the weekend for the ever-popular Olney 7s rugby tournament.

The Brakspear Men’s Open was won by Coventry Rugby Club who had had a close encounter with the Racing Club Academy on their way to the final. Coventry tore apart Ilkley, the 2016 winners, in the first half with three quick tries in succession.

Coventry took the win to lift the Brakspear Cup. Pic: Jeff Bowden

The Yorkshire side made a valiant come back in the second half to bring the score back to 26-38. Ilkley had previously seen off the MKRuggerfest 7s winners, Apache Braves, in the semi-final.

The Ladies Open final was won by Old Northamptonians who eventually won comfortably against a young BBBs 7s side, turning out 29-7 winners.

The Stimpson Eves social tournament saw the Birmingham and Solihull Bees 2 side take on the local side Hammerhead Sharks to win the shield, with Paggers Pirates winning the President’s Plate.

Will Maisey was made the Brakspear player of the tournament having taken a controlling hand in all of Coventry’s last three wins.