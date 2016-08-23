Second half comeback leads MK Wolves to grand final victory over Southend

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A brilliant second half from MK Wolves saw them come from two tries down to win the East Rugby League Division 1 Grand Final.

Trailing 10-0 to Southend Spartans at the interval, Wolves mounted an incredible comeback to win 30-10 to claim the crown.

MK Wolves win the Grand Final

Victory looked a long way off at the interval though, as Southend made a bright start, scoring after just 10 minutes.

Wolves almost pulled level, but a rush of blood from winger Kelvin Dwumfuo saw him ground the ball 10 metres early of the line.

Spartans took advantage of the error and scored their second try of the afternoon to extend their lead to 10-0 at the interval.

Wolves Head Coach Jason Talbot called for calmness from his side, and their new approach worked.

Captain Scott Aspinall directed play from fullback, and MK began to show the passion and desire that had been lacking in the first 40 minutes.

A line break from Callum Moon saw him pass to Stuart Tomkinson who powered over to get MK back in it.

With renewed confidence, and a flagging opposition, Kai Muroi, Saope Sako, Dave Brown and Ryan Eaton also found themselves on the scoresheet for MK, with Aspinall converting four of the five tries.

Aspinall kicked a late penalty to complete the comeback, prompting celebrations from the Wolves.