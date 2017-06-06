Sox deal defeat to MK Bucks

MK Bucks suffered back-to-back defeats against Leicester Blue Sox on Sunday.

Bucks started the opening game brightly, but with the score at 7-4 to the Blue Sox, the visitors put in seven unanswered runs to win 14-4.

The second game couldn’t have started any worse for Bucks, who found themselves 7-0 down early on.

Going into the final inning again the Bucks faced an uphill challenge. They needed 11 runs to snatch victory from what almost seemed like defeat.

Bucks’ next home game is on Sunday July 9 at Woughton on the Green.