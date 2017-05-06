Strong finish to the season for MK Lacrosse

he MK Lacrosse men's team completed their second competitive league season with a fourth place finish in East Division Two.

After winning promotion in their first season, their record of eight wins, a draw and nine defeats saw them take a comfortable finish in the league, with key wins over Oxford and Cambridge University.

MK Lacrosse vs Oxford

The league highlight was an 8-6 win down on the south coast against Brighton Panthers in January. The season also included three heartbreaking single goal defeats, including twice against local rivals Welwyn Warriors.

In April, a weekend of tournaments saw MK placed 12th of 22 teams at the annual Southern six-a-side tournament, then to end the season in near perfect style, a 2nd place finish at a tournament hosted by the University of Hertfordshire, losing the final to Hitchin, a team two divisions above us in the league rankings.

The club continues to seek new members to grow the men's team and develop a women's team for competitive games next season. Summer training sessions are free, held on the public grass playing field in Shenley Brook End on Wednesday evenings from 6:30pm, equipment provided.

For more about lacrosse visit www.mklacrosse.co.uk