Kaelah wins to book a spot at the nationals

Kaelah Lawson braved open waters to take victory in the Swim England South East 2017 Open Water Championship at the weekend.

Lawson, who races for CMK Swimming Club took a brilliant victory in the 3km race.

As a result of her win, she has qualified for the national open water finals later this month at Rother Valley, Sheffield.

She was closely followed by Rhiannon Jeffereys in fifth who was competing in her first open water event, as was Will Barry who representing the boys, came in 11th.

Jayden Hill and Ellie McManus competed in the 1500 event and finished sixth and seventh respectively in their races.