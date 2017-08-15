Victor Ludorum within reach for MK’s rowers

Milton Keynes Rowing Club enjoyed a brilliant weekend at Peterborough summer regatta as their Masters crews achieved eight wins over two days, bringing the club the closest ever to winning the Victor Ludorum.

The wins were kicked off on Saturday over the 1000m course, by the Women’s Masters C 8+ of Heidi Towse, Lou Rivett, Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Tara Adams, Clare Lawson, Helen Smith and Cath Keeling, coxed by club captain Chris Wilson.

This was repeated later as four members of the 8 powered ahead to win the Masters C coxed 4s, while there was also joy in the Masters E coxed 4s.

There were also some great wins for Masters crews. Helen Marshall had an impressive lead as she crossed the line first in the Masters C single sculling event. In the men’s Masters E pairs, there was a win for Rod Bennett and Steve Lawson, who also went on to claim the Masters E singles.

On Sunday, there were wins for Jenny Searle and Helen Marshall in the Masters C double sculls and in the Women’s Masters coxed 4s D category.

The Masters crews are now looking forward to competing in the World Masters Championships in Slovenia.