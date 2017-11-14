Wright gets lessons from Bruno ahead of first pro bout

Connor Wright is making his professional boxing debut next month when he takes on Julian Wilson at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Connor has been boxing since the age of eight for his local amateur boxing club MK Victors ABC, and having worked his way up the amateur ranks has decided to turn pro with Mervin Turner of Luton Shamrock Promotions.

Connor has also been training with former heavyweight world champion Frank Bruno, pictured, in the build up to his first pro bout.

Tickets for Connor’s fight are still available - for more information call 07940 495861.