10 things to do around Milton Keynes

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Milton Keynes this week

1 COMEDY

Paul Zerdin: All Mouth, The Stables, Wavendon, September 13

America’s Got Talent 2015 winner ventriloquist Paul Zerdin returns from headlining Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, with a sparkling new show featuring his all-star cast of (in)famous puppets. Join Paul, Sam, Albert and Baby, plus two brand new characters, for an evening comedy and ventriloquism.

Details: stables.org

2 MUSIC

Heather Small, The Stables, Wavendon, September 12

It’s 25 years since Heather Small, the voice and face of M People, burst onto the music scene. After more than 11 million record sales, this 25th anniversary show will feature all the hits – Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven, Search For A Hero and Proud.

Details: stables.org

3 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, until

September 16

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times, the play tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15-years-old. Christopher has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside down.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4MUSIC

Elio Pace: The Billy Joel Songbook, The Stables, Wavendon, September 8 and 9

Following on from his highly acclaimed reunion concerts in the US with Billy Joel’s original touring band, Elio Pace presents hits Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and My Life as well as many other fan favourites.

Details: stables.org

5 ART

Westbury Arts Centre, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, September 9 to October 1

Work by Isobel Morris and Andy Meredith is going on show. Isobel’s work focuses on rugs and carpets. Her designs are inspired by everything from her father’s love of 50s furniture to the natural beauty of botanicals. Andy Meredith studied Fine Art at Plymouth University and specialises in contem

-porary painting.

Details: westburyartscentre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Form, Stantonbury Theatre, September 7 to 9

Form is a non-verbal, physical journey of escape and daydreaming, taking the audience on a voyage through environments created out of tables, stationery and 20,000 paper balls. Three performers portray office workers happily oppressed by routine – all, that is, except one…

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

7 FILM

The Graduate, September 8 and Casino Royale, September 9, Bletchley Park

Open-air cinema comes to Bletchley Park with two favourite films from 1967 – marking MK’s 50th anniversary.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk

8 THEATRE

When The Lights Go On Again, Chrysalis Theatre, Milton Keynes, September 7 and 8

The Third Age Players, the drama section of Milton Keynes U3A, present this story of apparently respectable individuals with colourful pasts who are struggling to maintain anonymity – and how wartime society reacted to them.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/tap

9 THEATRE

A Super Happy Story

(About Feeling Super Sad), Stantonbury Theatre,

September 8 and 9

A play about mental illness, getting better, and our fear of what other people think.

Mixing elements of storytelling, live music and sketch comedy, it’s described as a fun, silly and sad show for anyone who has a brain that hasn’t always been on their side.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

In Our Hands, Stantonbury Theatre, September 13

Alf is a trawler fisherman whose experience, camaraderie and loyalty have put him and his boat at the top of the game. But times are changing and so is the industry. Using innovative puppetry, a striking set and an original score, Alf journeys from the depths of despair to rise again and rescue the life he loves.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

