10 things to do around Milton Keynes

Here is our guide to some of the events coming in and around Milton Keynes

1 THEATRE

Blackadder Goes Forth, Stantonbury Theatre, September 18 to 23

Join Captain Blackadder on the Western Front in 1917, 20 yards from a lot of heavily armed people who want to kill him. Worse still, his brother officer George is a man of questionable ability, while General Melchett and his ever loyal side-kick Darling are quaffing champagne at HQ and Baldrick is in charge of cooking. The show features stage adaptations of three episodes of the popular 1989 BBC comedy.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Jay Rayner Quartet, The Stables, Wavendon, September 14

The renowned restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Kitchen Cabinet has one other skill – he’s also a jazz pianist. Now Jay brings The Jay Rayner Quartet: Songs of Food and Agony, to the stage: an ensemble of top flight musicians performing tunes from the Great American food and drink songbook including Cantaloupe Island, Black Coffee, One For My Baby and Save The Bones.

Details: stables.org

3 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, until September 16

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times, the play tells the story of Christopher, who is 15 and exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. But his detective work takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

An Evening with Nik Kershaw, The Stables, Wavendon, September 21

Following the success of his 2014 Me, Myself and I tour, Nik Kershaw takes to the road once more with an intimate evening of songs and stories. Spend an evening in the company of one of the UK’s most respected songwriters, who rose to fame in the 1970s with hits including Wouldn’t It Be Good and The Riddle.

Details: stables.org

5 MUSIC

Forest Folk and Roots, College Arms Bar, Cranfield, September 15

Nottingha

-mshire’s finest blues export Benjamin Bassford will perform an acoustic set, with support from blues roots-man Levi Cuss who’s visiting on tour from his native Canada.

Details: www.wegottickets.com/event/390865

6 MUSIC

Abba Forever, The Stables, Wavendon, September 16

Abba Forever is one of the UK’s leading international tribute shows. The unique Abba sound is replicated by a six-piece. Expect glitz, glamour, humour and hits galore.

Details: stables.org

7 MUSIC

Ute Lemper: Last Tango in Berlin – The Best of Ute, The Stables, Wavendon, September 17

World-renowned chanteuse Ute Lemper returns. The journey starts in Berlin with Ute’s repertoire of Brecht and Weill and the Berlin cabaret songs. It continues into the poetic universe of the French chansons by Brel, Piaf, Ferre and further to the Argentinian world of tango.

Details: stables.org

8 THEATRE

Mobile, Stantonbury Theatre, September 20 and 21

The acclaimed Paper Birds make their eagerly-awaited Stantonbury Theatre debut with this unique, intimate 40-minute theatre show set in a caravan. We are taught from a young age to aim high, to want more, to climb the social ladder. But what are we leaving behind?

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Chris Barber Big Band, The Stables, Wavendon, September 15

The Big Chris Barber Band features everything from New Orleans to blues to late 1920s Ellington, all played with panache and skill.

Details: stables.org

10 MUSIC

Miles Hunt & Erica Nockalls of The Wonder Stuff, The Stables, Wavendon, September 19

Having made it big in the 1990s with hits including Size of a Cow and Dizzy, Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls of The Wonder Stuff release their new album this autumn.

Details: stables.org

