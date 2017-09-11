America's Got Talent star in Milton Keynes

America’s Got Talent 2015 winner, British ventriloquist and comedian Paul Zerdin is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

The new tour features Zerdin and his band of sharp-tongued sidekicks – the precocious Baby, cantankerous OAP Albert and cheeky pre-teen Sam –along with two new characters.

Last year proved to be an extremely busy one for

Zerdin on both sides of the Atlantic.

He ended the year as part of a star-studded line up as Buttons in Cinderella, the London Palladium’s first pantomime in 30 years.

It was a performance that saw high praise for Zerdin, with the Guardian describing him as “an exceptionally good ventriloquist”.

Following a spring UK and US tour, last year also saw Zerdin head to the Las Vegas Strip for a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Described by The Stage as “a ventriloquist for the South Park generation”, Zerdin’s television appearances have included Tonight at The London Palladium and Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show.

The All Mouth tour is coming to The Stables in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, September 13. Visit www.stables.org for more details