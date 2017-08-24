Enjoy a Wonderland-themed tea party in Milton Keynes for charity this weekend

B&Q Milton Keynes has teamed up with local charity Harry’s Rainbow to celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50-year anniversary this bank holiday weekend.

Customers are encouraged to head down to The Rainbow Tea Party on Saturday August 26 August to enjoy a fun filled day of activities for all the family.

The party will feature Wonderland-inspired characters who will serve tea and cakes all day in B&Q’s rainbow themed tea room. Little ones can also get their face painted and take part in colour filled activities with all proceeds go to Harry’s Rainbow. Suggested donations are £1 for face painting, £2 for cupcakes and £3 for cupcakes and drink.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm. The store is in Patriot Drive, Rooksley.