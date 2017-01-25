Family activities around Milton Keynes: Our guide

If you are looking for something to do as a family in and around Milton Keynes, then look no further.

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Royal & Derngate, February

1 to 3, 4pm

One of the most iconic characters in children’s literature is coming to Northampton.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at Royal & Derngate from Wednesday to Friday, February 1 to 3, following a West End run.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best-loved books for the stage – The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly andThe Very Hungry Caterpillar.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

THE TWITS

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, until Saturday

Tickets for Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston’s production of Roald Dahl’s The Twits are selling hot worms, but there are still seats left for shows at 6.30pm tonight, Thursday, and 10.30am tomorrow, Friday.

The Twits tells the tale of a spiteful and revolting couple.

Call 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

INDOOR FUN

Gulliver’s, half price in January

Gulliver’s Land is offering half price tickets to its high ropes climbing challenge The SFEAR and its Splash Zone during January, to mark the 50th birthday of Milton Keynes. These indoor attractions are open all year at weekends, even when the main theme park is closed.

Book online at www.gulliversfun.co.uk using code ACTIV50 to claim your discount

BUSH DOGS

Woburn Safari Park

Woburn Safari Park has welcomed two bush dogs to the park for the first time. The new arrivals are based in Woburn’s latest state-of-the-art enclosure, the Cachorro Range in the Foot Safari, where they are exploring their new home. Born in 2015, the two youngsters have come from Chester Zoo and Le Pal in France.

www.woburnsafari.co.uk

GEOLOGY ROCKS EXHIBITION

College Lake Nature Reserve, Tring

The Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust has a new Geology Rocks exhibition at its College Lake reserve, on the site of an old chalk quarry which has yielded prehistoric specimens. The exhibition showcases the site’s geology and heritage during the Cretaceous, Pleistocene and modern age.

www.bbowt.org.uk

