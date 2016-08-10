Family activities around MK: your guide to the next few days

Trains, bikes, costumes and more - there’s lots on for families in and around MK over the next few days...

BRACKLEY FESTIVAL OF MOTORCYCLING

Brackley, Sunday 10am to 5pm

For one day each year, the Northamptonshire town of Brackley closes its High Street to traffic, to host the Brackley Festival of Motorcycling, with stunt riders, display teams, the wall of death, off-roaders, manufacturers, classics, road racers, racing celebrities and lots more.

The event is run by volunteers for the benefit of the air ambulance and local charities. Adults £10, children free with a paying adult.

The route to the parking area will be signed by AA road signs and the postcode is NN13 7ES.

brackleyfestivalofmotorcycling.co.uk

TRAILBLAZERS

Chapter House Community Centre

TrailBlazers is a range of free holiday activities for children and young people aged five to 19 in the Coffee Hall area, run by Service Six. TrailBlazers runs from 1pm to 3.30pm onTuesdays and Thursdays, and 11am to 3pm on Fridays. Activities include crafts, gardening and sports.

www.facebook.com/ServiceSixNorthamptonshire or call Katie on 07850 916600

GEORGIAN TEA PARTY

Cowper & Newton Museum, Olney

Relive Georgian life in Olney at a special event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday. Staff will dress in Georgian costume to carry you back to when the museum was home to the poet William Cowper. Try 18th century dancing with the Amazingly Graceful dance group. There will also be Splat the Rat, Battledore, crafts and trails for children.

cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION

Oakgrove School, Saturday 10-4.

The Silverfox DCC Model Railway Club is holding its sixth annual exhibition, with 23 model railway layouts and 14 traders as well as an outdoor train provided by the Milton Keynes Model Engineering Society.

Admission £5 adults, £2,50 children, £12 family (2+2), under-threes free.

www.silverfoxdcc.club

BIG SUMMER WEEKEND

Rushmere Country Park

Rushmere Country Park, Leighton Buzzard, is holding three events this weekend, to raise money for the conservation of this beautiful woodland.

Tomorrow, Friday, there’s Teddy Bears’ Picnic. On Saturday, you can enjoy a Concert in the Park. And on Sunday, there’s a Summer Fayre and Fun Dog Show.

www.greensandtrust.org