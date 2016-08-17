Family activities around MK: your guide to the next few days

Playing, making, flying - there’s lots on for families in and around MK over the next few days...

PARKLAND PLAY

August 24, 1pm to 3pm

Join The Parks Trust rangers for an afternoon of free summer holiday fun at Brooklands, near the play park off Trafalgar Drive.

Children aged four to 11 can enjoy a range of sports, including cricket and badminton, or they can try out their goal scoring skills in the back of the net football test.

There are creative options too with medieval-inspired crafts including jewellery making and designing heraldic shields.

There will also be a bouncy castle and garden games.

There’s no need to book – just turn up and play.

Call 01908 255379 or email events@theparkstrust.com

FAMILY CRAFTS IN THE GAZEBO

Cowper & Newton Museum, August 23, 10.30am to noon

Unleash your creative side or just enjoy sticking something at a free Family Crafts session in the gazebo at Olney’s Cowper & Newton Museum.

A Hopping Hares trail for children is available at the museum until September 3.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

GO FISH!

Stoke Bruerne, August 18, 21, 25;

Blisworth, August 23

Families can try their hand at fishing and discover the Grand Union Canal in a series of free events run by the Canal & River Trust.

Families attending have the opportunity to reserve a free fishing starter kit and receive guidance from a professional fishing coach.

canalrivertrust.org.uk/

about-us/our-campaigns/go-fish

OPEN ACCESS PLAY SESSIONS

Monday to Friday

Milton Keynes Play Association continues to provide free play sessions for children at venues throughout Milton Keynes every weekday. The fun includes sports, bouncy castles, face painting, arts and crafts, bottle rockets and outdoor cooking.

Find a session near you at www.mkpa.co.uk

FLIGHT SIMULATOR

National Museum of Computing, August 20 and 22

Every fancied flying your own single-engine plane? Now’s your chance, as EchoFox are bringing their own single-engine flight simulator to the Summer Bytes festival at the National Museum of Computing for people to try out on Saturday and Monday.

For full details of Summer Bytes, see www.tnmoc.org/bytes