Family activities around MK: your guide to the next few days

Civil warring, diverse music and county fairs all make up a packed few days in and around Milton Keynes

CIVIL WAR WEEKEND

Bury Field, Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday

Newport Pagnell will play host to hundreds of re-enactors and thousands of visitors for two spectacular battle recreations on the historic Bury Field Common – and entry and car parking are free.

As well as battles on Sunday and Monday, there is a Living History encampment showing life in the 17th century, a Market Street of traders, and children’s activities.

Cavaliers and Roundheads from the English Civil War Society re-enactment group will be setting up camp on Bury Field from today, Thursday.

For full details see www.npcivilwarweekend.com

MACMILLAN FUN DAY

The Scots Club, Bletchley MK3 5BX, Bank Holiday Monday, noon to 5pm

Enjoy an afternoon of family fun and help Macmillan’s fundraisers beat last year’s total of £5,000. Games and competitions for all ages, barbecues, bouncy castles, tombola, face painting, penalty shoot-out, Battle of the Sexes, tug of war, music and a raffle with great prizes.

The 51st Towersey Festival held for the first time at Thame Showground PNL-150830-102810009

www.facebook.com/events/ 503759659829822/

URBAN ROOTS FESTIVAL

Willen Lake, Saturday, noon to 10pm

The first Urban Roots Festival to be held in Milton Keynes will celebrate the city’s diverse culture. With chart-topping performers, live entertainment and mouth-watering dishes from around the world, Bohemian Dreams, who are hosting the African event, promise it will be a must for all the family.

urbanrootfestival.co.uk

BUCKS COUNTY SHOW

Weedon Showground, 8am to 6pm Thursday, September 1

There’s a packed schedule of activities for visitors to this year’s county show, which welcomes the Royal Signals motorcycle display team The White Helmets and The Band of the Royal Corps of Signals. Attractions include a livestock show, sheep show, show jumping, rural crafts and vintage tractors.

buckscountyshow.co.uk

THE WINSLOW SHOW

Bucks County Show 2015. Cattle judging. PNL-150827-182558009

Sheep Street, Winslow, 9am to 5pm, Bank Holiday Monday

One of the county’s premier country shows, Winslow Show raises money for local good causes. Packed with traditional entertainment, attractions include a gymkhana, livestock displays, rural crafts, horse show, novelty and pedigree dog show, tug of war and children’s rides.

www.winslowshow.org.uk

