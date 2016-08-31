Family activities around MK: your guide to the next few days

Free entry to Bletchley Park, an 80s classic and a chance to play detective are part of the family events taking place at Milton Keynes this week

BLETCHLEY PARK

Free entry on Thursday and Friday, September 8 and 9

Enjoy free day entry to Bletchley Park on September 8 and 9 as 200 free tickets are offered per day as part of Heritage Open Days. Explore the iconic Second World War codebreaking huts and blocks set within an atmospheric Victorian estate and marvel at the astonishing achievements of the codebreakers whose work helped to shorten the war.

Free tickets must be booked in advance via Eventbrite and are limited to four free tickets per booking.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/heritage-open-days-tickets-26818615200

TOP GUN

Milton Keynes Stadium, Sunday

Action-fuelled favourite Top Gun returns to the big screen at Odeon Milton Keynes Stadium for one night only to mark the classic film’s 30th anniversary. Odeon is offering two-for-one tickets for the 6pm showing, of the film – certificate 15. Tickets are on sale now, with no booking fees.

www.odeon.co.uk/films/top_gun_30th_anniversary/100997/

PHOTO COMPETITION

Closing date: September 16

Great Linford Parish Council and MacIntyre charity are running a photo contest, for anyone aged seven or over living in Blakelands, Bolbeck Park, Conniburrow, Downhead Park, Downs Barn, Giffard Park, Great Linford, Neath Hill, Pennylands, Redhouse Park, Tongwell and Willen Park.

www.macintyrecharity.org/photo-competition-2016

NATURE DETECTIVES EXHIBITION

Milton Keynes Central Library Event Space, today, Thursday

Today is the last day of this exhibition which flags up some of the special wildlife to be found in MK, such as the rare colony of hazel dormice in Little Linford Wood, the return of the otter and the rediscovery of water voles in Ouse Valley Park, as well as the many wildlife groups active in the area.

ALDERTON ARTS FESTIVAL

Saturday 10.30am to 6.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4pm

The 40th Alderton Arts Festival takes place in the historic village, near Towcester, with an exhibition and sale of paintings inside Saint Margaret’s Church plus craft fair and entertainment, as well as two open-air theatre performances on The Mount.

www.aldertonartfestival.co.uk

WHITTLEBURY COUNTRY FAIR

Cavalier Fields, A413 Saturday, from noon

NICE COMIC CONVENTION

Bedford, Sat & Sun

www.nicecon.co.uk/