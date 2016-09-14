Family activities around MK: your guide to the next few days

Walking, driving, flying - there’s lots on for families in MK over the next few days...

TODDLER PLOD

Gulliver’s Land, September 22

Join in Gulliver’s Land’s third Toddler Plod in aid of POD, the charity that brings children’s entertainers into hospitals and hospices.

At noon on Thursday September 22, at all three of Gulliver’s family theme parks, hundreds of toddlers will step out on a short sponsored walk.

‘Plodding’ will consist of five short stages of about 50 metres each, led by Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse and members of the Gully Gang.

There will also be entertainment, music, dancing, face painting, character appearances and children’s rides.

To sign up, see www.gulliversfun.co.uk

EID FESTIVAL

Willen Lake, Saturday noon to 6pm

Fun for all the family is on offer at the Eid Festival charity fundraising event for Muslim Aid.

Entertainment includes jewellery and food stalls, face painting, henna/mehandi, bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, zorb, water zorb, inflatable slide, children’s rides and a raffle every two hours.

Entry is free.

FESTIVAL OF FLIGHT

Cranfield University, Saturday

Cranfield celebrates 70 years since its foundation as the College of Aeronautics, with a Festival of Flight. As well as the static aircraft on show, the air display will include a Bristol Blenheim Mk IV T, which flew out of RAF Cranfield during the Second World War. Doors open at 10am with children’s activities and food outlets.

cranfieldfestivalofflight.co.uk

TRANSPORT WEEKEND

Milton Keynes Museum, Saturday and Sunday

A replica of a Red Bull Racing RB4 that raced in the 2008 Formula 1 season will join more than 200 cars, vans, military vehicles and motorbikes at MK Museum’s Transport Weekend.

Kids can ride on a miniature train and there will be craft stalls, model railway displays and a barbecue.

www.mkmuseum.org.uk

THRIFT FARM

Buckingham Road, Whaddon, open seven days a week, 9.30am to 4pm

Meet the animals at Thrift Farm. The working farm and visitor attraction has recently been awarded a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. Animals range from sheep, goats, pigs and chickens to the more exotic rheas and alpacas, and the Food4Thought Cafe is also open seven days a week

http://thriftfarm.co.uk