Family activities around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From giant birthday cakes to sailing races, there's plenty going on...

OPEN DAY

Emberton Park Sailing Club, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Emberton Park Sailing Club is one of many venues across MK hosting special events over the next few days, as part of the MK50 celebrations for Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

The sailing club will be offering visitors the chance to have a go at moving around a boat on land and watch the racing with experienced sailors.

The family-friendly club runs an active programme of social and affordable training events for member and this is an excellent opportunity to find out how you can get on the water.

www.epsc.org.uk

BIG MK50 ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION

Middleton Hall, until Monday

Kids can see the Festive Road Triceratops and build a house with giant Duplo bricks at the Big MK50 Anniversary Exhibition.

Tomorrow (Friday) children are invited to join Karen and Michelle for a special MK50 Storytime from 10.30am to 12.30pm, choosing from the 50 most popular children’s stories in MK libraries.

GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKE

Middleton Hall, Friday to Sunday

Cake artist Karrin Simpson is creating a huge birthday cake in Middleton Hall, with help from MK Cupcakery and John Lewis. The cake aims to reflect the essence of MK, with replicas of landmark buildings. The building of the cake takes place tomorrow (Friday), and everyone is invited to the official cake cutting at 2pm on Sunday.

CHEERLEADING WORKSHOPS

MK Cheerleading Academy, Matheisen Road, Bradville, Friday January 20, 4.45pm to 9.30pm

MK Cheerleading Academy is offering a programme of free cheerleading and dance workshops tomorrow (Friday). Cheerleading is a fun sport which involves stunting, dance and tumbling.

www.mk50.co.uk/whats-on/january-2017/birthday-weekend

LEISURE CENTRE OPEN DAYS

Saturday and Sunday

Hertsmere Leisure and 1Life are celebrating MK50 with open days this weekend. There are Free fitness activities at Woughton Leisure Centre from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and at Bletchley and Oakgrove leisure centres from 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday. Windmill Hill Golf Centre is offering a free round for the first 50 people on Saturday.

