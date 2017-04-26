Family events around Milton Keynes: your guide to the week ahead

From brass bands to fun runs, there's plenty going on to keep the young ones happy...

BANK HOLIDAY BANDS

Wrest Park, Sunday and Monday

The sound of a brass band will fill the air at Wrest Park, in Silsoe, this bank holiday weekend.

Whether picnicking or strolling in the grounds, visitors will be treated to performances from the Woburn Sands Band and The Quintet of Six.

As well as enjoying the music, visitors can explore Wrest Park’s 90 acres of gardens, parterres and woodlands, created by Capability Brown.

Children can let off steam in the play area, then the family can refuel with homemade cake in the café.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

JUMP START

The Venue MK, Saturday

The newest youth dance platform to take Milton Keynes by storm is back for its second year, showcasing the best and the brightest young dancers from the city and beyond. Featuring even more work by more young people than before, this year’s event promises to dazzle audiences with the range of talent on show.

www.thevenuemk.com

THRIFT FARM

Every day, 9.30am to 4pm

Meet a host of different creatures, from traditional farm livestock of sheep, goats, pigs and chickens to rheas and alpacas, as well as smaller animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Bring a picnic or pick up some lunch from Food4Thought Café, and watch little ones play on the wooden climbing frames.

thriftfarm.co.uk

CINDERELLA

The Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 30

Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of Cinderella is suitable for ages six and over, is based on the traditional story. The dancing is a combination of pure classical mixed with a touch of pantomine, played out to some of Rossini’s most famous music. Ticket availability is limited.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

THORNBOROUGH ROAD RACE AND FUN RUN

Bank Holiday Monday

The MK Marathon may have sold out across all five of its races, but there’s still time to join in the Thornborough 10-Mile Road Race and 5-Mile Fun Run.

The runs are open to young and old and all runners must enter on the day, with no advance registration.

www.bucksvoice.net/tssc

ALDBURY MAY FAIR

Bank Holiday Monday

www.facebook.com/AldburyMayFair

THERE AND BACK AGAIN – AN ODYSSEY

Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall, Sat 11am & 2pm

TIGGYWINKLES WILDLIFE HOSPITAL

Haddenham, nr Aylesbury

sttiggywinkles.org.uk