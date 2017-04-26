Family events around Milton Keynes: your guide to the week ahead

From brass bands to fun runs, there's plenty going on to keep the young ones happy...
BANK HOLIDAY BANDS
Wrest Park, Sunday and Monday
The sound of a brass band will fill the air at Wrest Park, in Silsoe, this bank holiday weekend.
Whether picnicking or strolling in the grounds, visitors will be treated to performances from the Woburn Sands Band and The Quintet of Six.
As well as enjoying the music, visitors can explore Wrest Park’s 90 acres of gardens, parterres and woodlands, created by Capability Brown.
Children can let off steam in the play area, then the family can refuel with homemade cake in the café.
www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark
JUMP START
The Venue MK, Saturday
The newest youth dance platform to take Milton Keynes by storm is back for its second year, showcasing the best and the brightest young dancers from the city and beyond. Featuring even more work by more young people than before, this year’s event promises to dazzle audiences with the range of talent on show.
www.thevenuemk.com
THRIFT FARM
Every day, 9.30am to 4pm
Meet a host of different creatures, from traditional farm livestock of sheep, goats, pigs and chickens to rheas and alpacas, as well as smaller animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs.
Bring a picnic or pick up some lunch from Food4Thought Café, and watch little ones play on the wooden climbing frames.
thriftfarm.co.uk
CINDERELLA
The Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 30
Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of Cinderella is suitable for ages six and over, is based on the traditional story. The dancing is a combination of pure classical mixed with a touch of pantomine, played out to some of Rossini’s most famous music. Ticket availability is limited.
www.grovetheatre.co.uk
THORNBOROUGH ROAD RACE AND FUN RUN
Bank Holiday Monday
The MK Marathon may have sold out across all five of its races, but there’s still time to join in the Thornborough 10-Mile Road Race and 5-Mile Fun Run.
The runs are open to young and old and all runners must enter on the day, with no advance registration.
www.bucksvoice.net/tssc
ALDBURY MAY FAIR
Bank Holiday Monday
www.facebook.com/AldburyMayFair
THERE AND BACK AGAIN – AN ODYSSEY
Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall, Sat 11am & 2pm
TIGGYWINKLES WILDLIFE HOSPITAL
Haddenham, nr Aylesbury
sttiggywinkles.org.uk