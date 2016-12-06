Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

There's lots going on for families over the next few days - with a lot of Christmas about...

1940S CHRISTMAS

Bletchley Park

Visit Bletchley Park during the festive season for a 1940s-themed Christmas. Father Christmas is visiting the home of the Second World War codebreakers. Children can see him in his magical grotto and step back in time to enjoy Christmas in the 1940s, with period decorations in the mansion and around the park.

Father Christmas is in the mansion every weekend until December 23, and during the school holidays from 19 to 23 December 19 to 23. Each child will receive a present and there are fun art activities and vintage festive cartoons playing.

www.bletchleypark.org.uk

ART WORKSHOP

Milton Keynes Arts Centre, Saturday 11.30am to 1pm

Robots, Cogs and Wheels is the subject of a free workshop for six to 12-year-olds, with Kyle Kirkpatrick.

Children will be looking at the working of robots and their cogs, wheels, handles and levers to create their own automata sculpture.

Pre-booking is essential on 01908 608108.

miltonkeynesartscentre.org

SANTA’S LITTLE HELPER

Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, Sunday 2pm

A festive family show full of the magic of Christmas comes to Stowe House on Sunday. This delightful new show comes to life with an irresistible blend of music, puppetry and high-energy storytelling, with lots of laughs, sing-along to songs with opportunities to join in.

A heart-warming tale for children aged three to seven.

Book on 01280 825710.

DICK WHITTINGTON

MK Theatre, until January 15

TV star Stacey Solomon plays Fairy Bowbells in the MK Theatre Christmas panto, starting tonight, Thursday.

Samantha Womack (East-Enders’ Ronnie Mitchell) plays the evil Queen Rat.

The show features song and dance, a live band, slapstick comedy and bags of audience participation.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or 0844 871 7652.

CHRISTMAS STORY EXPERIENCE

Green Dragon Eco Farm

Book now for a different way to celebrate the Christmas, story on set days from December 17 to 24.

Children dress as characters from the story before going on a journey to Bethlehem, led by farm staff and friendly animals as they make their way into the barn, which will be decorated as a stable.

greendragonecofarm.co.uk