Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a festival of fire to Victorian Christmas fun, there's plenty to keep the family entertained in the next few days...

PARAFFINALIA

Cambell Park, Saturday, 6pm to 8pm

All the family are invited to enjoy Festive Road’s third annual festival of fire – Paraffinalia 2016.

Expect extraordinary light installations, a lantern parade, interactive activities and an amazing finale spectacular. There will be lots to see and do, with live performance, giant puppetry, pyrotechnics and specially created music.

The main show will take you into ‘the other world’, where you will find the Red Knight on his winter throne. The fire will be brought into his cold, blue world before the great dragon of all dragons is called.

www.festiveroad.org

CHRISTMAS BYTES

The National Museum of Computing, December 27 to 30

Enjoy computer games from Christmas past, present and future at TMOC between Christmas and New Year.

Play 1980s Manic Miner on a Spectrum, Pong and Sonic Hedgehog, venture into virtual reality with an Oculus Rift and ROVR, then try Augmented Reality with Octagon Studios and Quiver.

www.tnmoc.org/bytes

LET’S PLAY MK

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Tattenhoe Pavilion, Tuesday December 20, 10am or 1pm

Lets Play MK, a new stay and play group for young children, is holding a Christmas Party suitable for three to seven-year-olds in support of Macmillan and the Little Princess Trust. Tickets £4.50 from Tattenhoe Pavilion. www.facebook.com/letsplaymiltonkeynes

MINECRAFT EVENT

MK Gallery, Sunday 1pm to 3pm

Join MK Gallery’s Family-in-Residence, the Pozzutos, for a fun Minecraft-inspired event for children aged up to 11. Over the past months, the family has worked with artist Willow Mitchell to devise this one-off public event which will see participants explore a land of gaming and pixels through playful, creative activities. Tickets £1.

Reserve at www.mkgallery.org

A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS

Milton Keynes Museum, Friday to Sunday, December 16 to 18

MK Museum takes you back in time to A Victorian Christmas. Visitors will be greeted by the house butler with a tray of mulled wine and squash, before enjoying carols by candlelight in the parlour and Christmas crafts in the old schoolroom. HM Queen Victoria will be visiting.

Book at www.mkmuseum.org.uk