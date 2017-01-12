Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

Be dazzled by magic, be charmed by rescued animals and splash about in a water play area - all in and around Milton Keynes...

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

Gulliver’s Land

It may be wet and cold outside, but Gulliver’s indoor attractions are open at weekends all year round, even when the main theme park is closed.

To mark the 50th birthday of Milton Keynes, Gulliver’s is offering half price tickets to its Splash Zone and The SFEAR all through January.

The Splash Zone is a water play centre with heated water jets, sprays, streams and slides that’s perfect for non-swimmers. The SFEAR is a high ropes climbing challenge.

Book online using the code ACTIV50 to claim the 50 per cent discount.

www.gulliversfun.co.uk

MAGIC SHOWS

Middleton Hall, today, Thursday

Children’s entertainer Mike Bradshaw will be perfoming magic shows on stage in Middleton Hall at 11am, 1pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm today.

Also for the young at heart, there’s a chance to build a house with giant Duplo bricks, see the Festive Road Triceratops and play the MK50 Game , as part of the Big MK50 anniversary exhibition.

HALF PRICE ENTRY

The National Museum of Computing, BletchleyPark

To celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes and 10 years since the official opening of The National Museum of Computing, MK families can have half-price entry to the museum throughout 2017. Families living in the MK postcode area just need to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill.

www.tnmoc.org

NEW YEAR GET TOGETHER

HULA Animal Rescue, Apsley Guise, 1pm to 3.30pm, Sunday

Chase away the winter blues with a browse around the on-site shop and pet bed shed followed by refreshments in the Trough Café. There will be a parade of HULA dogs at 2.30pm, subject to weather and which dogs are available for adoption. The animal houses will be closed on the day.

www.hularescue.org

ARABIAN NIGHTS

The Place Theatre, Bedford, 7.30pm, January 18 to 20

It is wedding night in the palace of King Shahrayar. By morning the new Queen Shahrazad is to be put to death like all the young brides before her. But she has one gift that could save her – the gift of storytelling.

Act One Theatre bring these stories to life. Not suitable for very young children.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk