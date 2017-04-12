Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

There's plenty to keep the children entertained this Easter. Here's a selection of what's going on...

EASTER EGG HUNT

Milton Keynes Museum, Good Friday to Easter Monday

An eggs-cellent time is in store for children at Milton Keynes Museum this Easter, because they are invited to take part in its annual Easter Egg Hunt. When the eggs are found, the museum will shell out chocolate rewards. Participants also get to enjoy a tour of the museum. Learn about the history of human communication in The Connected Earth gallery, sample life as a Victorian in the farmhouse, see the waterwheel in action, make a brass rubbing to take home and view the family privy, where the whole family could spend a penny at once.

www.mkmuseum.org.uk

SEE CHASE

Woburn Safari Park, Good Friday

There’s a chance to see Chase, one of the puppies from the children’s TV series PAW Patrol, on the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark tomorrow, as well as viewing the wild animals on the Road Safari.

The heroic pup will be appearing at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

woburnsafari.co.uk/events

‘SPLATTACULAR’ EVENT

Aerial Extreme, Willen Lake, Good Friday to Easter Monday

High ropes adventure course Aerial Extreme is once again hosting its annual Splattacular event over Easter. From April 14 to 17, all customers will be offered a raw egg to carry around the course. If they can complete the course without breaking the egg, they are rewarded with a chocolate prize.

Book at aerialextreme.co.uk

FREE DANCE WORKSHOP

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 20, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Young dancers aged 14 to 19 can sign up for a free workshop with professional dancers from Richard Alston Dance Company And Two Thirds Sky. This is a rare opportunity to work with two internationally acclaimed dance companies. Apply by April 16.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk/get-involved/alston-inspired

EASTER BYTES

The National Museum of Computing, afternoons until Easter Monday

Easter Bytes has seen the launch of Gamar, a family-friendly augmented reality tour of the museum, and includes hands-on activities from computer music to Arduino workshops. From Friday to Sunday, see new worlds with computerised 3D microscopes.

www.tnmoc.org