Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From meeting little animals to an experience of Native American life, there's plenty to keep the family entertained...

NORTHAMPTON POW WOW EXPERIENCE

Overstone Scout Camp, Billing Lane, Northampton, Saturday and Sunday

Native American-style drummers, dancers, regalia and crafts are coming to Overstone Scout Camp this weekend when a huge Pow Wow Experience makes a visit.

There will be lots of fun and food for all the family on offer.

Workshops from will be available over the weekend. There will also be traders selling crafts and mementos.

Day and weekend tickets are availablefor adults and young people. Camping options are also available.

northamptonpowwow.co.uk

MEET THE BABIES

Green Dragon Eco Farm, Hogshaw

The lambs are all born and the chicks are hatched, so there are no about 100 baby lambs, kids, ducklings, chicks, piglets, and rabbits at Green Dragon Eco Farm,

The 44-acre environmentally friendly rare breeds farm is running a programme of encounters every day, from bottle feeding to ‘meet the fluffy and feathered babies’.

greendragonecofarm.co.uk

NORTHAMPTON GANG SHOW

Deco Theatre, May 4-6

Young people in Scouting and Guiding groups are taking to the stage for the Northampton Gang Show from tonight (Thursday) to Saturday. The gang show is a regular part of the town’s social calendar and has been running for 60 years. The cast of dozens range in age from six years upwards.

northamptongangshow.co.uk

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 9 to 13

Everyone’s favourite kooky family are now on stage in the UK premiere of this spectacular musical comedy.

Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has a shocking secret. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. What will happen when the two families meet?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

SEE THE HERONS

Rushmere Country Park, Leighton Buzzard

See the herons nesting in the treetops, using binoculars provided at the viewing platform in the Treetops Cafe visitor centre, then enjoy a walk in the woods. This year there are 14 herons’ nests, with one to three chicks in each. A webcam on one of the nests is linked to a TV screen in the visitor centre.

facebook.com/rushmerepark

