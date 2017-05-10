Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From exploring history to adventures on the water, there's plenty going on for all the family to enjoy

HISTORY FESTIVAL

Milton Keynes Museum,

Saturday and Sunday, 11-4.30

The Vikings are coming, along with a whole heap of turmoil from other turbulent times, at Milton Keynes Museum’s History Festival.

See Roman traders and a Roman artist at work, have a go at Medieval archery, talk to a Tudor surgeon, and watch out for the Vikings in battle. 12th-century historical re-enactment group Chanz Des Reis, will be covering life during the Middle Ages, while a Civil War re-enactment group will recreate a dark period in the past. The museum will also welcome the British Redcoats to show their manouevres.

miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk

GANGSTA GRANNY

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre,

May 17 to 21

The world premiere of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny comes to Aylesbury Waterside next week prior to a West End run this summer.

It’s Friday night and Ben is staying with Granny – boring... But Granny has a secret, and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than Ben could ever imagine.

www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until Saturday

Everyone’s favourite kooky family are on stage in the UK premiere of this spectacular musical comedy.

Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has a shocking secret. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. What will happen when the two families meet?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

PUSH THE BOAT OUT

From Saturday

Local sailing venues are giving people of all ages the chance to try sailing for free with RYA Push the Boat Out.

Push the Boat Out Days take place at Haversham Sailing Club on Saturday May 13, and at Emberton Park Sailing Club on May 20.

Great Moor Sailing Club, at Calvert, hosts its event on Saturday May 13.

www.rya.org.uk/ptbo

FORMATION CYCLE SESSION

Milton Keynes Arts Centre, Saturday 2.30pm

All ages and abilities are welcome to join artist Hayley Newman for a free Formation Cycle Session, described as “an active exercise of thinking about the Redways through movement and collaborative modes of working with bikes.” Bring your own bikes, or hire a Santander Cycle.

01908 608108