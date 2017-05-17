Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From comical stage capers to football and craft, there's plenty to entertain all ages...

GANGSTA GRANNY

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre,

until Sunday

There are still a few tickets left for the world premiere of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, which is in Aylesbury until Sunday.

It’s Friday night and Ben is staying with Granny – boring... but Granny has a secret, and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than Ben could ever imagine.

www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

JACK COLLISON SOCCER SCHOOL

The Elizabeth Woodville School, Deanshanger, May 30 to June 1

Book your place on ex-Premier League and international footballer Jack Collison’s Soccer School, which is taking place in Deanshanger over three days during half term. Open to boys and girls aged five to 15, the course runs from 10am to 3pm each day.

jackcollisonsoccerschool.com

WORKING WITH WOOL

Sheep-shearing & felt-making at Green Dragon Eco Farm, Saturday

On Saturday the farm’s six rare breed rams will be sheared. And members of the International Felt Maker Association will be there to demonstrate the process of turning wool fibre into woollen cloth using wool from the breeds of sheep that you see at Green Dragon.

greendragonecofarm.co.uk/family/whats-green-dragon

RUNNING WILD

Royal & Derngate, May 23 to 27

Michael Morpurgo’s novel, based on a true story, is brought to life in this award-winning production. The show, complete with spectacular life-size puppets, tells an emotional and moving story of love, loss and loyalty.

Running Wild is the story is of Lilly who, on holiday with her mother in Indonesia, escapes on the back of an elephant before a tsunami hits the island. Miles from civilisation, there’s wonder, discovery and tree-top adventures with the orangutans, but then Lilly must learn to survive the rainforest.

royalandderngate.co.uk

THE INSECT CIRCUS

Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, Sunday 2pm

Become immersed in the strange and beautiful world of insects. Using marionettes, the show presents beetles and grasshoppers, wasps and dragonflies with skill and humour.

Suitable for ages two and over. Running time 30 minutes plus Meet the Puppets.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk