Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From outdoor games by the water to a day of coding activities, there's lots to entertain all the family...

WATER SAFETY DAY

Willen Lake, 11am to 6pm, Wednesday, May 31

Milton Keynes’ most popular park is holding a special Water Safety Day, with free outdoor games and activities for all. As well as giving children the chance to find out more about staying safe in the water this summer, there will be free dragon boat and paddle-boarding sessions for them to try.

Between 11am and 2pm, visitors can enjoy free 30-minute dragon boat sessions, with free 30-minute instructor-led stand-up paddle-boarding sessions available between 2pm and 6pm. Booking in advance is advised for these free sessions.

www.willenlake.org.uk

LEARN TO CODE

The National Museum of Computing, May 31 and June 1

FUZE Technologies are running their popular coding workshops at Bletchley Park.In a full day of coding activities, children aged from seven will learn to code using a real text-based programming language. Interact with sensors, control electronic circuits and even code a robot arm.

www.fuze.co.uk/events.html

LOOK AT LIFE WEEKEND

MK Museum, Saturday and Sunday

Go wild at the museum’s hugely popular Look at Life weekend. Free attractions over the weekend include fascinating microscope safaris, bat talks and fun makes with The North Bucks Bat Group, nature detective activities and rambles along the nature trail with MK Natural History Society, and “Make a Snail” craft activity.

miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk

DEAR ZOO

Whipsnade Zoo, May 27 to June 4

As a special half term treat, Whipsnade Zoo is partnering with Macmillan Children’s Books to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Rod Campbell’s famous board book, Dear Zoo. Families can take a self-guided adventure trail around the country’s largest zoo, discovering the real-life animals that inspired the book.

www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

SUPERHERO SHOWDOWN

Royal & Derngate, May 30 to June 2

Fun, drama-based holiday projects return to Northmpton’s Royal & Derngate with Superhero Showdown. This four-day holiday project will run in two groups, for ages four to seven and ages eight to 13.

It offers the opportunity to make new friends and develop performance skills.

Book on 01604 624811 or

www.royalandderngate.co.uk