Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From 1940s life to free family swimming, there's lots to explore...

FAMILY SPLASH EVENT

Bletchley Leisure Centre, Saturday

See images of the open-air Queens Pool and the first Bletchley Leisure Centre on display in a Community Heritage Exhibition, at a free Family Splash event at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

As well as the exhibition, there will be Fun in the Foyer from 12.30am and free Fun in the Pool from 1pm to 6pm, starting with the MK50 Torpedo Touch 50-metre Challenge in aid of Willen Hospice.

There will also be free family swimmng, wacky lane races, family aqua fit sessions, water polo taster sessions and a treasure hunt.

hertsmereleisure.co.uk/bletchley-leisure-centre

1940s VINTAGE WEEKEND

Bletchley Park, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm

Discover the fun of the ’40s. Join in a swing dance class or sit on a deckchair and soak up the sounds of the Bevin Boys. Sample Station X Beer or get join in some good old fashioned games on the croquet lawn. Don’t miss the RAF flypast on Saturday at about 1pm for your chance to see a Hurricane and Spitfire.

www.bletchleypark.org.uk

STONYLIVE!

Stony Stratford, June 1 to 10

The 19th annual StonyLive! with 10 days of music, arts, walks, talks and family events starts on Saturday with events including the StonyLive! Day of Dance and a Family Barn Dance. On Sunday, Classic Stony brings vintage and classic vehicles to the town centre, and the Stony Big Lunch takes place on Wolverton Rec.

www.stonylive.info

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY

The National Museum of Computing, Sunday

D-Day will be remembered at TNMOC on Bletchley Park on Sunday, with Home Guard re-enactors, 1940s vehicles, Vickers gun emplacement and the working rebuild Colossus, which helped decrypt Hitler’s messages to reveal where the Germans were expecting the landings to happen.

www.tnmoc.org

BUCKINGHAM COUNTRY SHOW

Home Farm, Foscote MK18 6AH, Saturday

Join Bucks Young Farmers for their annual show, with fun for all the family. This year the attractions will include the thrilling Welsh Axemen lumberjack display team, as well as an inter hunt relay, gate jumping, open dog show, tug of war and fun YFC competitions.

buckinghamcountryshow.com