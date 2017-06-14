Family events around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a taste of 1940s life to BMX adventures, there's lots going on...

1940S VINTAGE WEEKEND

Newport Pagnell, Saturday and Sunday

Newport Pagnell Town Council celebrates the 1940s, with Spitfire and Messerschmitt static aircraft displays along with their crews and a Dakota flyover and wing waggle. Military Police re-enactors will be finding any ‘spies’, Churchill will be giving speeches, there will be a vintage car show and military vehicle display, indoor displays from the 1940s and an entire town and shop windows dressed for the event. Sunday will include old-fashioned sports such as tug-of-war and egg and spoon races, followed by the Strawberry Fayre.

newport-pagnell.org.uk

MK BMX FUNDRAISING DAY

Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club, Pineham, Saturday, noon

Try BMX at MK BMX Racing Club’s fundraising event on Saturday, with BMX competitions and all sorts of other fun on offer, including teddy tombola, face painting, bouncy castle, stalls and a DJ.

From noon to 2pm, a guest coaching clinic with Richard Townsend will be available (pre-booking required).

www.mkbmx.org

FESTIVAL OF HISTORY

Campbell Park, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5pm

MK’s biggest ever historical re-enactment is set to bring 2,000 years of history to life.

Cannons will explode, swords will clash and there will be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast. Watch demonstrations at living history encampments, or try medieval archery, spear and axe throwing. Admission free.

facebook.com/festivalofhistory

LOUGHTON SCARECROW TRAIL

Loughton, Saturday, 10am to 5pm

The village of Loughton has been transformed into a land of Fairytales and Nursery Rhymes for the 2017 Scarecrow Trail, with nearly 80 scarecrows dotted around the village and church.

On Saturday, guides will be available from All Saints’ Church, including a quiz for children. Refreshments available from 11am to 5pm.

FOREST OF FABLES

Stantonbury Theatre, Sunday, 2.30pm, workshop 12.30pm

Award-winning international touring puppetry and theatre company iDOLRiCH TheatreRotto productions, based in Hastings, with a reputation for unique puppets, original scripts and live music, bring a telling of ancient tales, suitable for children aged four and over.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk