Family events in and around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From much-loved tales on stage to sending morse code, there's plenty for families to do around Milton Keynes in the next few days...

HALF TERM ACTIVITIES

Milton Keynes Museum, February 13 to 17

Get ready for some serious playtime at Milton Keynes Museum this half term, with extraordinary science experiments and lots of children’s crafts to get involved with.

There’s something for everyone, from dialling delight in the Connected Earth Gallery to sending morse code or making hot buttered toast over the range in the farmhouse kitchen.

Step back in time with a walk through the street of shops, or enjoy a lesson in the Victorian schoolroom. And don’t miss the Hall of Transport and the Nature Trail.

www.mkmuseum.org.uk

A POCKETFUL OF GRIMMS

Stantonbury Theatre,

Sunday, February 12, 2.30pm

Children aged four and over can enjoy this exciting, high-energy production featuring some of the best-loved fairytales collected by the Brothers Grimm, including Hansel and Gretel, Beauty and the Beast and Rumpelstiltskin, as well as other, less well-known,

tales.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

MICHAEL MORPURGO’S KING ARTHUR

Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, Saturday, 2pm

Story Pocket Theatre presents an epic tale of magic, heroism, love and betrayal adapted from the novel Arthur: High King of

Britain, by Michael Morpurgo. A fast-moving family adventure, full of physical theatre and outstanding storytelling.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS

Royal & Derngate, February 14 to 18

The Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston production of Roald Dahl’s The Twits comes to Northampton just in time for half term.

The Twits tells the tale of the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet. They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

HOLIDAY PROJECT

Royal & Derngate, February 13 to 16

Fun drama-based Holiday Projects return to Royal & Derngate in Messed Up Histories. Kids can jump in a time machine and sail away to the times when seafaring Vikings ruled, full of quests, mythology and war.

This holiday project will run in two groups, one for ages four to seven and one for ages eight to 13.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk