Family events in and around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From much-loved tales on stage to sending morse code, there's plenty for families to do around Milton Keynes in the next few days...
HALF TERM ACTIVITIES
Milton Keynes Museum, February 13 to 17
Get ready for some serious playtime at Milton Keynes Museum this half term, with extraordinary science experiments and lots of children’s crafts to get involved with.
There’s something for everyone, from dialling delight in the Connected Earth Gallery to sending morse code or making hot buttered toast over the range in the farmhouse kitchen.
Step back in time with a walk through the street of shops, or enjoy a lesson in the Victorian schoolroom. And don’t miss the Hall of Transport and the Nature Trail.
www.mkmuseum.org.uk
A POCKETFUL OF GRIMMS
Stantonbury Theatre,
Sunday, February 12, 2.30pm
Children aged four and over can enjoy this exciting, high-energy production featuring some of the best-loved fairytales collected by the Brothers Grimm, including Hansel and Gretel, Beauty and the Beast and Rumpelstiltskin, as well as other, less well-known,
tales.
www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk
MICHAEL MORPURGO’S KING ARTHUR
Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, Saturday, 2pm
Story Pocket Theatre presents an epic tale of magic, heroism, love and betrayal adapted from the novel Arthur: High King of
Britain, by Michael Morpurgo. A fast-moving family adventure, full of physical theatre and outstanding storytelling.
www.artsatstowe.co.uk
ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS
Royal & Derngate, February 14 to 18
The Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston production of Roald Dahl’s The Twits comes to Northampton just in time for half term.
The Twits tells the tale of the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet. They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys.
www.royalandderngate.co.uk.
HOLIDAY PROJECT
Royal & Derngate, February 13 to 16
Fun drama-based Holiday Projects return to Royal & Derngate in Messed Up Histories. Kids can jump in a time machine and sail away to the times when seafaring Vikings ruled, full of quests, mythology and war.
This holiday project will run in two groups, one for ages four to seven and one for ages eight to 13.
www.royalandderngate.co.uk