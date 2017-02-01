Family fun around Milton Keynes: Our guide

Our guide to family related activities coming to Milton Keynes

BEN & HOLLY’S LITTLE KINGDOM

Milton Keynes Theatre, February 7 and 8

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this award-winning TV animation live on stage.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, where flowers and grass rise high above them. Join Ben, Holly, and their friends in an enchanting and magical musical adventure.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

BEN & HOLLY-THEMED FAMILY WORKSHOP

Milton Keynes Theatre, February 7 or 8, 10.30am

Join in a Ben & Holly-themed family workshop filled with games, storytelling and activities. The hour-long workshops are suitable for ages two-and-a-half to five, and cost £4 per person. A child must be accompanied by a paying adult.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ROBIN HOOD

St Leonard’s Church Hall, Heath and Reach, Saturday 2pm

Sherwood Forest relocates to Bedfordshire as local drama group St Leonard’s Amateur Players (SLAP) present their pantomime version of the story of Robin Hood, complete with a bungling Little John and Friar Tuck and a cream pie-obsessed Dame.

Box office 01525 377047 or ticketsource.co.uk/slap

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT

OF THE DOG IN THE

NIGHT-TIME

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 7 to 11

After a successful tour in 2015, The Curious Incident returns to the Waterside, with the role of Christopher being played by Glasgow-born Scott Reid. Suitable for ages 11 and over. Contains some strong language.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

THE ART OF OUTDOOR LEARNING

MK Gallery Project Space, February 3 to 26

Artwork created by local children and families forms part of this new exhibition. A year-long programme of activity saw artist James Aldridge exploring green spaces with local schoolchildren and families. The show also includes photos and a short film.

www.mkgallery.org

