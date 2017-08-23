Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a smash-hit musical favourite to top local pop talent, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Grease, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 28 to September 2

Bursting with denim, cheerleaders, slick hairstyles, rock’n’roll, 1950s’ pop culture and an irresistible mix of teenage angst and young romance, Grease has proved to be timeless and universal. Since opening on Broadway in 1972 and the smash hit film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John, Grease has won the hearts of millions. It’s the original high-school musical featuring everyone’s favourite characters - Sandy, Danny, the groovy T Birds, the sassy Pink Ladies and the whole gang at Rydell High - and all the unforgettable songs from the hit movie including You’re The One That I Want, Grease Is The Word, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy, Greased Lightnin’ and many more. This award-winning production originally opened in the West End in 1993 where it enjoyed a hugely successful run of six years at the Dominion and Cambridge Theatres. The show has since toured throughout the world playing to sell-out audiences and breaking box office records everywhere, having been seen by over 12 million people in the UK alone. The cast includes Tom Parker of The Wanted, who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko, along with Danielle Hope, winner of TV talent show Over the Rainbow, who plays Sandy, and Louisa Lytton of Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders, who plays Rizzo.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 MUSIC

The Hallows, Unit 9, Wolverton, August 26

The MK-based band launch their debut album, Of Time and Tides,with this home-town show. The alt-pop band comprise Joe Rodriguez on drums, Sarah Rodriguez on vocals and keyboards and Dave Pugh on bass, and aim to create “punchy, atmospheric pop with a big sound”. Influences range from Motown through to Beethoven via harder rock, with the band citing Nina Simone, Jeff Buckley, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Radiohead, The Police, the Beatles, Queens Of The Stone Age and Rage Against The Machine as favourite acts. Sarah boasts a particularly intriguing CV. With Hafdis Huld, she supported Paulo Nutini in the UK and France during his These Streets tour, and while working at Disneyland Paris she took a turn as Snow White on the Electric Light Parade. Here’s your chance to catch these musical adventurers before the rest of the world catches on.

Details: www.thehallows.uk

3 CINEMA

I Am Not Your Negro, MK Gallery, August 25

Narrated by Samuel L Jackson, award-winning filmmaker Raoul Peck’s latest work about race in America tracks the lives and assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. While it is partly anchored in the struggle for equality in the 1950s and ‘60s, I Am Not Your Negro is about what it means to be black in America today.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

4 FAMILY

Victorians’ Worst Jobs, until August 25, and Bank Holiday Bands, August 27 and 28, Wrest Park

A career fair with a difference is rounding off the summer holiday activities at Wrest Park this week with Victorians’ Worst Jobs. Children get to step back in time and discover the vile Victorian jobs their history teacher is too scared to tell them about – from chimney sweeps to match stick makers to porcelain glazers. And visitors looking for a relaxing Bank Holiday afternoon can enjoy the sounds of brass bands on Sunday and Monday.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

5 FAMILY

Past, Present, Future Cryptography Day and Summer Holiday Family Workshops, Bletchley Park, August 29

Challenge yourself to become a codebreaker for the day in this introduction to codes and cyphers. It’s suitable for teenagers and adults who are confident with mathematics at a secondary school level. And there’s still time to take part in fun workshops for all the family, inspired by the Bletchley Park Codebreakers. Drop in to Room 4 in Block B any time between 10.30am and 3pm every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the holidays for free activities

Details: bletchleypark.org.uk