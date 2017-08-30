Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From an acclaimed show based on a hit novel to 1940s family fun, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Fabulous 1940s weekend, Milton Keynes Museum, September 2 and 3

Milton Keynes Museum is going back in time this weekend. Visitors will be able to step right into history, with all the sights, sounds and events from the 1940s. Eyes will be looking to the skies with flypasts from a Spitfire on Saturday and a Dakota on Sunday. And visitors will even have the chance to take the controls in the cockpit of a Spitfire.

The dancefloor awaits if you fancy moving to the tunes of the era.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk

2 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 4 to 16

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, and tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15-years-old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, and Christopher is under suspicion. Christopher has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside down.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



3 FAMILY

Newport Pagnell Horticultural and Craft Show, United Reformed Church Hall, September 2

Now in its 208th year, the show promises something for everyone, with flowers, pot plants, fruit, vegetables preserves, cakes, handicrafts, photography, art and a children’s section.

Details: newport-pagnell.org.uk



4 ART

Claire Bliss: Work So Far, Three Hares Gallery, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, September 2 to 29

The mixed-media exhibition includes a range of pen and pencil drawings, silk paintings and photography. “I love creating challenging pieces of work which have an element of surprise and magic to them,” says Claire.

Details: www.facebook.com/claireblissartwork



5 FAMILY

Woburn Village Festival, September 2 and 3

There will be plenty to see and do, with craft stalls, a food court, live music, a fun fair and more.Details: woburnvillage.co.uk

6 FAMILY

Sci-Fi Con, MKCC, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, September 2

Joining the event will be Hattie Hayridge,best known for her work as Holly in Red Dwarf. Also scheduled to appear is Martin Ballantyne, who has worked on films including The Dark Knight and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The Pit Gaming will be putting on a range of table-top gaming tournaments, while there will also be a retro video games section, merchandise and more.

Details: facebook.com/starlordevents



7 MUSIC

Blake, The Stables, Wavendon, September 2

Fresh from appearances on The Graham Norton Show, Strictly Come Dancing and The One Show, harmony trio Blake perform the finest songs from stage and screen, complete with projections to bring the cinematic magic to life.

Details: www.stables.org



8 MUSIC

Conscia Jazz Festival, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, September 1 to 3

Newcomers and connoisseurs alike are promised plenty of delights. The event will focus on variety, with the organisers hoping to reach a broad range of fans, as well as those unfamiliar with jazz.

Details: www.conscia.org



9 THEATRE

Form, Stantonbury Theatre, September 7 to 9

Three performers portray office workers happily oppressed by routine – all, that is, except one. Form explores boredom, monotony and escape.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 THEATRE

When The Lights Go On Again, Chrysalis Theatre, Milton Keynes, September 7 and 8

The Third Age Players, the drama section of Milton Keynes U3A, present this story of apparently respectable individuals with colourful pasts who are struggling to maintain anonymity – and how wartime society reacted to them.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/tap