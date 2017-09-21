Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a hit musical celebrating Cilla to talks by leading authors, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

Cilla – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 26 to 30

Follow the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky yet remarkable rise to fame.

This heart-warming musical based on the early life of Cilla Black is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series by Bafta winner Jeff Pope. The lead role is played by Kara Lily Hayworth, who fought off thousands of hopefuls for the part.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 LITERATURE

MK Lit Fest, Holiday Inn, Saxon Gate, September 22 to 26

Big-name writers are coming to Milton Keynes for a five-day event celebrating the wonder of words. Michael Rosen and legendary British-Jamaican reggae poet and recording artist Linton Kwesi Johnson are among those taking part in talks and performances.

Highlights include an interview with MK-based bestselling author Carole Matthews and book signings by How to Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell.

Details: www.mklitfest.org



3 MUSIC

Chas & Dave – The Full Story, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 24

More than 50 years into their career and still selling out venues all over the UK, Chas & Dave are as active as ever.

Join the ‘rockney’ duo for a night of hits including Gertcha, Rabbit, Ain’t No Pleasing You, Margate and more.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



4 THEATRE

Blackadder Goes Forth, Stantonbury Theatre, until September 23

Join Captain Blackadder on the Western Front in 1917, where 20 yards from a lot of heavily armed people who want to kill him.

The show features stage adaptations of three episodes of the popular 1989 BBC comedy.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Night Pirates, Stantonbury Theatre, September 24

The Night Pirates tells the tale of a group of little girl pirates who descend on a young boy called Tom at bedtime.

Eager to join the pirate adventure, Tom uses his house as a pirate ship and sets sail to retrieve stolen treasure from Captain Patch and the bumbling grown-up

pirates.

Adapted and directed by Miranda Larson, this show combines original songs and swashbuckling adventures, suitable for any budding young pirate.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

An Evening with Martin Kemp, The Stables, Wavendon, September 24

An up-close and personal evening with Martin Kemp as he discusses his life with Spandau Ballet and beyond, with a chance to ask Martin your own questions.

Details: stables.org



7 THEATRE

Steve Holbrook, Jurys Inn, Milton Keynes, September 26

The hairdresser-turned-medium will attempt to contact the dead.

Details: 01823 666292



8 THEATRE

Charlie Fink: Cover My Tracks, The Stables, Wavendon, September 26 and 27

Former Noah and the Whale frontman Charlie Fink, award-winning playwright David Greig and director Max Webster bring the tale of an idealistic young songwriter who sets out to write a 21st century pop masterpiece and vanishes without trace. Might her personal songbook be the key to unlocking the mystery?

Details: stables.org



9 THEATRE

Nocturnes, Stantonbury Theatre, September 26

A twist on a 1950s spy thriller set during the height of the cold war. Performed on what appears to be a film soundstage, two actors voice a film they can’t see and never acknowledge. But who is in control?

Details: Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

The Real Thing, The Stables, Wavendon, September 22

Multi-million-selling soul band The Real Thing are ready to give their much-loved disco-inspired hits a new lease of life with their fresh, in-your-face live show.

Details: stables.org