Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a hometown singer's return to a celebration of the 1940s, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Rosie Houlton, The Stables, Wavendon, October 5

Join local girl Rosie Houlton as she returns to Milton Keynes for an evening of song and sassy banter, with classics from musical theatre, cabaret and pop. Following a successful run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival, Rosie Sings: Facts About Me tells the story of Rosie’s journey from MK to Scotland. The show would not have been possible without those who supported the show via a Crowdfunder drive. As a thank you to these donors, this performance will also feature some rather special song requests.

Details: www.stables.org



2 THEATRE

We Are Bronte, Stantonbury Theatre, September 28

Morecambe and Wise meets David Lynch in this madcap reimagining of the Brontë myth, presented in Publick Transport’s irreverent and playful style. Taking the real and imaginary worlds of Yorkshire’s literary siblings as their inspiration, two performers combine rigorous physical theatre with anarchic comedy, deconstructing not only gothic themes of love, madness and revenge, but also themselves.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Cilla – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 26 to 30

Follow the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky yet remarkable rise to fame.

This heart-warming musical based on the early life of Cilla Black is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series. The lead role is played by Kara Lily Hayworth, who fought off thousands of hopefuls for the part.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



4 FAMILY

1940s weekend and Swing Night concert, Bletchley Park, September 30 and October 1

Step back in time and experience Bletchley Park filled with the sights and sounds of the 1940s. Expect re-enactors and vintage clothing stands – and there’s a chance to kick your heels up to the sounds of The London Swing Orchestra on the Saturday evening.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk



5 COMEDY

Matt Richardson, The Stables, Wavendon, September 30

Matt brings his debut show, Slash, to the venue. The show tells the story of Matt’s first years in the world of showbiz, and his transformation from student stand-up to primetime TV presenter.

Details: www.stables.org

6 MUSIC

The Hoosiers, MK11, October 1

The indie-popers Hoosiers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their number one debut album The Trick To Life, which spawned the singles Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A.

Details: mk11kilnfarm.com



7 MUSIC

Carol Laula, The Stables, Wavendon, October 1

Carol Laula’s live perfor-

mances are known for being warm, embracing, intimate and engaging Her eight albums have showcased Laula’s vibrant voice and soulful folk-pop songwriting, interwoven with strands of country and blues.

Details: www.stables.org



8 MUSIC

Music in the Brickhills’ Messiah, Chrysalis Theatre, Japonica Lane, Camphill, October 1

Works by Vivaldi and Bach join a programme including excerpts from Handel’s masterpiece at this concert, in aid of Willen Hospice.

Details: 01908 582952



9 MUSIC

Gordon Giltrap, The Stables, Wavendon, September 28

Over five decades, Gordon Giltrap has graced the music business with his dedication to his craft and his affection for his audience.

The innovative guitarist is back with what promises to be an electrifying solo acoustic show.

Details: www.stables.org



10 MUSIC

The Three Degrees, The Stables, Wavendon, September 30

With more than 50 years in the industry, the ladies’ sparkling choreography and precise vocal harmonies remain intact. The trio are listed in The Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running female vocal trio in history, and they show no sign of slowing down.

Details: www.stables.org