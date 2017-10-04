Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a family-friendly organ festival to a Wilde classic, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Organ festival, Milton Keynes Museum, October 7 and 8

Organs were the soundtrack of the fairground, and the music-making machines are still a thrill for those who remember thethem from their youth. Enjoy everything from petite music boxes to fairground centre-of-attractions.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk

2 THEATRE

Cult Figure: Kenneth Williams, Stantonbury Theatre,

October 6

Kenneth Williams is one of the most recognisable faces and voices in British comedy history. A household name thanks to his work on Hancock’s Half Hour, Round the Horne and 25 Carry On films, his career is the stuff of comedy legend. This new production tells the his story in his own words using some of the most amusing and poignant stories and anecdotes he shared throughout his life.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 SOUND

City of Things, Centre:MK, October 6 to November 5

City of Things is a large-scale sound installation by composer and sound artist Caroline Devine. The ambitious new artwork celebrates the sounds of the Milton Keynes in its 50th anniversary year, combining the voice of nature with the voices of the people of

Milton Keynes in song and chant.

Details: www.cityofthings.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Songs of Praise, Christ the Cornerstone church, Milton Keynes, October 10

The ever-popular BBC One programme, Songs of Praise, is coming to The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes for a recording of popular Christian music, led by international worship leader Noel Robinson.

Details: email SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv to attend, including “Milton Keynes Recording” in the subject line



5 COMEDY

The Simpsons Taught Me Everything I Know, The Stables, Wavendon, October 6

A love letter to the TV show, Yianni Agisilaou shares stories, facts, impersonations and more to form a look at a lifetime spent quoting, referencing and learning from the Simpsons and how the show has “embiggened” his life, and how he almost became the real life replacement voice for Mr Burns and Smithers.

Details: www.stables.org



6 THEATRE

Lady Windermere’s Fan, Stantonbury Theatre, October 9

When a mysterious new beauty enters high society, the in-crowd are sent scattering out to find out exactly who they’re dealing with. Oscar Wilde’s raucous social comedy pulls apart the intricacies of etiquette and flips expectation rump-over-head in this scathingly funny satire.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



7MUSIC

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 8

Often described as being more than a tribute show, this worldwide phenomenon will be bringing a laser and light show, LED screens, animations, and inflatables.

Details: www.atgtickets.com



8 THEATRE

Promise and Promiscuity, Stantonbury Theatre, October 10

Follow the fortunes of Miss Elspeth Slowtree as she battles literary snobbery, her mother’s nerves and the digestions of Cousin Horatio, all armed with a superior wit, excellent ukulele skills and generally being quite bright. Balls will be attended, cheeks will be pinched and manners will be minded, all with not one ankle in sight, in this new musical.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Squeeze, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 9

South London legends and captivating live act Squeeze bring a vast catalogue of hits including Cool For Cats, Up The Junction and Tempted – and also have their acclaimed album Cradle To The Grave to draw upon.

Details: www.atgtickets.com



10 MUSIC

Tom Robinson, The Stables, Wavendon, October 11

To mark the 40th anniversary of evergreen hit 2-4-6-8 Motorway, Tom Robinson pays tribute to the original Tom Robinson Band by performing his entire Power In The Darkness album.

Details: www.stables.org