Five of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 8 to 12

David Walliams’ story tells the tale of Stella, who when she set off to visit London with her parents had no idea her life was in danger. Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful auntie. The remarkable story of frights, fights and friendship features a very old car, a very large owl and a very small ghost.

Details: atgtickets.com

2 MUSIC

That’ll Be The Day, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 6

That’ll Be The Day is a celebration for all fans of the golden era of popular music. This latest production features smash hits spanning the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, plus more comic sketches.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 FAMILY

Fireworks and funfair, Campbell Park, November 5

Wrap up, grab a tasty hot snack and enjoy this free, spectacular display.

Details: mkfireworks.co.uk



4 COMEDY

Phill Jupitus, The Stables, Wavendon, November 8

Join the stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV stalwart for more than an hour of tales, laughs and diversions. Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funnyman drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

Details: www.stables.org



5 MUSIC

Fleetwood Bac, The Stables, Wavendon, November 4

The classic Mac sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and that infamous on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that won them the ultimate seal of approval from the real Fleetwood Mac members including Mick Fleetwood and original Mac guitarist Peter Green. Included in this two-hour show are several songs from the Peter Green days, plus some of Stevie’s biggest solo hits.

Details: www.stables.org



6 FAMILY THEATRE

Shark in the Park, Stantonbury Theatre, November 5

Timothy Pope is looking through his telescope – but wait, is that a shark, in the park? See the much-loved books by Nick Sharratt come to life on stage.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



7 ART

Inner Space: Naini, Three Hares Art Gallery. Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, November 2 to 29

Artist Naini Ahluwalia started painting from a young age and had her break when she was offered the opportunity for her first solo exhibition in 1991.

Details: cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk



8 THEATRE

Cabaret, Milton Keynes Theatre,until November 4

Will Young reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee alongside Louise Redknapp, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Rufus Norris’ multi-award winning production of Cabaret. The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence, with some of the best-known songs in musical theatre including Money Makes The World Go Round, Maybe This Time and, of course, Cabaret.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



9 GIFT FAIR

MK Handmade & Vintage Winter Extravaganza, The Centre:MK, November 4 and 5

Middleton Hall will be transformed into a treasure trove of 128 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors. It’s a paradise for lovers of the unique and unusual, crammed with thousands of handcrafted and vintage, retro and antique bargains. Every item is a one-off.

Details: www.mk-handmade-and-vintage.co.uk



10 MUSIC

The Saze Project, The Stables, Wavendon, November 5

Saze hails from the stark landscapes of Southern Albania – a polyphonic music with the power to entrance any listener, even if they are strangers to the culture of this long-isolated country. This hand-picked ensemble includes some of its finest contemporary performers. Details: www,stables.org