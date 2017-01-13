Five things to do in Milton Keynes this weekend

Music, comedy, cinema - there's lots to do...

1 Hula Animal Rescue’s New Year get-Together, Glebe Farm, Salford Road, Aspley Guise, January 15

Dogs and their fans are in for a treat at a fun day organised by animal rescue charity Hula.

There’s a parade of dogs, plus an on-site shop and a chance to meet the resident farm animals.

www.hularescue.org

2 Disney Junior Party, Odeon Milton Keynes, January 14 and 15

Disney Junior and Odeon are giving away seats, offering families the chance to watch brand new episodes of favourites Doc McStuffins and The Lion Guard.

In addition to the exclusive episodes, there will be special, interactive dance and sing-alongs.

Tickets for the event are limited and only available online from the Odeon website.

Details: odeon.co.uk/DisneyJunior

3 Signed, Sealed, Delivered, The Stables, Wavendon, January 14

Backed by a powerhouse band and featuring classic tunes, this varied show takes the audience on a journey celebrating the music of Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops and The Temptations, as well as many others who defined the soul era.

Details: www.stables.org

4 Dick Whittington, Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 15

There’s still time to enjoy some cross-dressing, thigh-slapping fun with this festive family treat, starring EastEnder Samantha Womack and X Factor finalist Stacey Solomon.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

5 Stephen K Amos, The Stables, Wavendon, January 15

Globe-trotting laughter master Stephen K Amos returns with his new show. In the past 12 months, Stephen has performed his unique brand of feel-good comedy all over the UK as well as in Europe and Australasia.

Details: www.stables.org