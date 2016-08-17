Music around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

From classical crossover to visceral punk, there’s something for all tastes coming up in and around MK...

Blake

The Stables, August 19

Earlier this month they topped the bill at the Bedford Proms, but if you still crave more of the Brit harmony trio, and want a more intimate showing, their Stables return is the one for you. This show – Songs of Stage and Screen – brings together projections, lighting and music by Cohen, Bernstein and Lloyd Webber.

Call 01908 280800

Never the Bride

The Stables, August 20

In the very heart of the notorious London rock n roll scene exists a whirlwind duo of female energy and ecstasy – Never the Bride. Join Nikki Lamborn, Glaswegian Catherine ‘Been’ Feeney and five more world class musicians. The aim is for this show to be recorded too, so make some noise.

Call 01908 280800

Guy Davis

The Stables, August 19

The US acoustic bluesman has worn his heart on his sleeve all through his professional career which now encompasses more than 12 albums and has led to two off Broadway shows.

Since 2000 Guy has undertaken annual tours of the UK and a show by him is always spellbinding, as you’ll hear for yourselves.

Call 01908 280800

Beach Slang

The Craufurd Arms, August 22

The feelings of youth and vulnerability lie at the core of Beach Slang’s music, which is part punk, part pop and all catharsis. It references the ghosts of the Replacements but keeps one foot firmly rooted in the present.

It’s fun and it’s serious. It’s sad but it isn’t. It’s Beach Slang.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

The Hallows

October 14, MK11

Championing their own very unique sound, The Hallows are an enchanting concoction of Kate Bush, Muse, Portishead and Tori Amos with their own individual dreamy essence thrown in...and they are local to Milton Keynes.

A debut album, Of Time and Tides, has just been released too.

01908 262924

Open Mic Night

The Craufurd Arms, August 24

A night that gives local artists a chance to get up and show what the can do, whether they regularly perform, or are new to showing off their talents. Music? Poetry? Comedy? Something completely different? The stage is open to all! Entry is free, and Pippa Akers is your host.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

SaraBeth & Glen Mitchell

The Stables, August 21

Texas native SaraBeth wraps up her UK tour here in Wavendon. The contemporary singer-songwriter has been making her mark in Nashville as “the sweetly southern artist with an edge”.

“I always loved singing,” she says, “My first song was Frosty the Snowman and my mother says it wasn’t annoying at all when I sang it for the 500th time...’

She had ideas of working in big business, and even when on her way to Nashville to record she remembers: “I thought I would record three songs, cross it off my bucket list and be done.”

Her latest collection of work sees SaraBeth team up with her tour mate Glen Mitchell who hit Nashville back in 2001 and has since become a band leader for artists including Darius Rucker, Frankie Ballard and Joe Nichols. Expect a rock solid show from a pair of aces in the pack.

Call 01908 280800