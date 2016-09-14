Music around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

From smooth pop to raucous rock, there's something for most tastes in and around MK in the coming week...

The Illegal Eagles

September 15

Milton Keynes Theatre

Long established as the World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles make a welcome return for yet another outstanding show promising more of their tight harmonies, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanshipwhich has

won them mass acclaim.

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Madison Violet

September 19

The Stables

Lisa and Brenley have honed their skills over a number of years as writers and multi-instrumentalists. Expect lush arrangements and radio-friendly harmonies that would become a Madison Violet hallmark.

Join two of Canada’s brightest songwriters...

www.stables.org

One Night of Elvis

September 16

Milton Keynes Theatre

Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King; ‘The ’68 Comeback Special’ and The ‘Vegas’ years with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion.

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Nigel Price

September 21

MK11

Join the man that Just Jazz Guitar say is a ‘blazing player’ at MK11. But why just watch him when you can learn from him during a 90 minute pre-show jazz masterclass? Apparently, Nigel has ‘serious chops and is able to demonstrate them wonderfully.’

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Beverley Craven

September 17

The Stables

Beverley will be performing new songs live alongside timeless classics Promise Me, Holding On, Woman To Woman, Love Scenes and many more.

With a witty narrative and unforgettable melodies, her poignant sentiments will leave you with a warm glow of nostalgia.

www.thestables.org

Harrison Bond

September 17

02 Academy London

MK’s fast-rising singer songwriter recently broke into London scene for the first time with a couple of shows, and here comes his third. And he’s not just playing music in the big smoke - he’s making it too, recording new stuff at a studio in Wembley.

www.harrisonbondofficial.com

The Quireboys

September15

The Craufurd Arms

Earlier this month The Quireboys released their 10th studio album, Twisted Love. It is unashamedly loud, and justifiably proud - a release that celebrates a legacy and adds to a legend. This is the Quireboys rocking, and hard. “There are no ballads this time,” frontman Spike admits.

“I approached the songwriting from a different angle and it felt good, There’s a lot of passion in there.,” he promises. “We used to worry about what everyone else used to say, guitarist Guy Griffin admits, “Now we don’t waste time on those people who still don’t get what we’re about.

“Our time is too precious and it’s time to be positive,” he says. That positivity will show itself in the live this evening, when the band kickstart a UK tour with a date at The Craufurd Arms in Wolverton. Doors from 7pm, which is when the party will start too...