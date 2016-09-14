Music around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

From smooth pop to raucous rock, there's something for most tastes in and around MK in the coming week...
The Illegal Eagles
September 15
Milton Keynes Theatre
Long established as the World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles make a welcome return for yet another outstanding show promising more of their tight harmonies, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanshipwhich has
won them mass acclaim.
atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Madison Violet
September 19
The Stables
Lisa and Brenley have honed their skills over a number of years as writers and multi-instrumentalists. Expect lush arrangements and radio-friendly harmonies that would become a Madison Violet hallmark.
Join two of Canada’s brightest songwriters...
www.stables.org
One Night of Elvis
September 16
Milton Keynes Theatre
Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King; ‘The ’68 Comeback Special’ and The ‘Vegas’ years with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion.
atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Nigel Price
September 21
MK11
Join the man that Just Jazz Guitar say is a ‘blazing player’ at MK11. But why just watch him when you can learn from him during a 90 minute pre-show jazz masterclass? Apparently, Nigel has ‘serious chops and is able to demonstrate them wonderfully.’
www.mk11kilnfarm.com
Beverley Craven
September 17
The Stables
Beverley will be performing new songs live alongside timeless classics Promise Me, Holding On, Woman To Woman, Love Scenes and many more.
With a witty narrative and unforgettable melodies, her poignant sentiments will leave you with a warm glow of nostalgia.
www.thestables.org
Harrison Bond
September 17
02 Academy London
MK’s fast-rising singer songwriter recently broke into London scene for the first time with a couple of shows, and here comes his third. And he’s not just playing music in the big smoke - he’s making it too, recording new stuff at a studio in Wembley.
www.harrisonbondofficial.com
The Quireboys
September15
The Craufurd Arms
Earlier this month The Quireboys released their 10th studio album, Twisted Love. It is unashamedly loud, and justifiably proud - a release that celebrates a legacy and adds to a legend. This is the Quireboys rocking, and hard. “There are no ballads this time,” frontman Spike admits.
“I approached the songwriting from a different angle and it felt good, There’s a lot of passion in there.,” he promises. “We used to worry about what everyone else used to say, guitarist Guy Griffin admits, “Now we don’t waste time on those people who still don’t get what we’re about.
“Our time is too precious and it’s time to be positive,” he says. That positivity will show itself in the live this evening, when the band kickstart a UK tour with a date at The Craufurd Arms in Wolverton. Doors from 7pm, which is when the party will start too...