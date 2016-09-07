Music in MK: your guide to the week ahead

Feeling experimental? Fancy a dance? Want some classical sounds? There’s something for you in and around MK over the coming days...

Noah Stewart

The Stables

September 14

Popular American tenor Noah Stewart is back with his new show, In Love Again, which brings together classical favourites and hand-picked West End and big-screen masterpieces.

An intimate show and one that will see you safely through that mid-week ‘hump day- nonsense.

Call 01908 280800

Chas & Dave

Northampton Derngate, September 11

Over the past two years, they have headlined The Royal Variety Show, sold out The Royal Albert Hall, performed an arena tour with Status Quo and charmed at the VE Day concert.

Expect all the hits that made the Cockney duo famous, from Gercha to Margate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Last Chance Ragtime Band

MK11

September 14

The good folks at Swing Dance MK join the party for a night of dance and sounds: “If you’re not a dancer but would like to come along, please do. You will love the band and you might like to give the dancing a try with our fun ‘taster’ class at 7.30pm,” say organisers.

Call 07918 167217

Dollar Shake

MK11

September 10

After a great return to form last month, DS returns with its usual mix of vintage sounds – a bit of RnB, a little RnR, some soul, Cuban, tropical and electro swing. Make a note of the new venue before you head out to do your best tapping and bopping!

www.seetickets.com

The Neville Staple Band

Club 85 Hitchin

September 10

Join the legendary toaster/vocalist credited with changing the face of pop music not only once, but twice, for his tune-making with The Specials and FunBoy3. And ‘the original Rudeboy’ ain’t done yet.

He’s bringing classic tracks and brand new solo material out to play. Skank it up!

www.seetickets.com

CassetteBoy

MK11

September 9

The very smart Cassette Boy have been cutting up TV, radio and film for, cough, more years than they’d care to admit! This MK11 visit will see them deliver their Comedy Disco Video DJ show. MKs own clever fella Billy Nomad is up in support.

www.seetickets.com

Rachael Dadd

MK Gallery

September 10

Rachael Dadd will be performing a solo set of tracks from her albums We Resonate and Bite the Mountain.

Genre-wise, she’s about folk, pop and experimental.

It ‘pulses with poly-rhythms on prepared piano, homemade xylophone, voice, clarinets, typewriter, box of matches, steel drum, tap-dancing, clapping, and even the heartbeat of her baby in the womb.’ You want creativity, and you’ve just found it!

This has all the hallmarks of a ‘wish you were there’ live date. And if you are there, you’ll also see Toucans, and Secret Flight.

The former is reall y Adam John Humphrey, a hermit who spends most of his days in his bedroom, recording with his resident ghost...

The latter is a melody-driven electronic music project taking influence from Soviet film soundtracks and 80s British indie-pop.

www.mkgallery.org