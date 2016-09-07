Music in MK: your guide to the week ahead

Feeling experimental? Fancy a dance? Want some classical sounds? There’s something for you in and around MK over the coming days...
Noah Stewart
The Stables
September 14
Popular American tenor Noah Stewart is back with his new show, In Love Again, which brings together classical favourites and hand-picked West End and big-screen masterpieces.
An intimate show and one that will see you safely through that mid-week ‘hump day- nonsense.
Call 01908 280800
Chas & Dave
Northampton Derngate, September 11
Over the past two years, they have headlined The Royal Variety Show, sold out The Royal Albert Hall, performed an arena tour with Status Quo and charmed at the VE Day concert.
Expect all the hits that made the Cockney duo famous, from Gercha to Margate
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
The Last Chance Ragtime Band
MK11
September 14
The good folks at Swing Dance MK join the party for a night of dance and sounds: “If you’re not a dancer but would like to come along, please do. You will love the band and you might like to give the dancing a try with our fun ‘taster’ class at 7.30pm,” say organisers.
Call 07918 167217
Dollar Shake
MK11
September 10
After a great return to form last month, DS returns with its usual mix of vintage sounds – a bit of RnB, a little RnR, some soul, Cuban, tropical and electro swing. Make a note of the new venue before you head out to do your best tapping and bopping!
www.seetickets.com
The Neville Staple Band
Club 85 Hitchin
September 10
Join the legendary toaster/vocalist credited with changing the face of pop music not only once, but twice, for his tune-making with The Specials and FunBoy3. And ‘the original Rudeboy’ ain’t done yet.
He’s bringing classic tracks and brand new solo material out to play. Skank it up!
www.seetickets.com
CassetteBoy
MK11
September 9
The very smart Cassette Boy have been cutting up TV, radio and film for, cough, more years than they’d care to admit! This MK11 visit will see them deliver their Comedy Disco Video DJ show. MKs own clever fella Billy Nomad is up in support.
www.seetickets.com
Rachael Dadd
MK Gallery
September 10
Rachael Dadd will be performing a solo set of tracks from her albums We Resonate and Bite the Mountain.
Genre-wise, she’s about folk, pop and experimental.
It ‘pulses with poly-rhythms on prepared piano, homemade xylophone, voice, clarinets, typewriter, box of matches, steel drum, tap-dancing, clapping, and even the heartbeat of her baby in the womb.’ You want creativity, and you’ve just found it!
This has all the hallmarks of a ‘wish you were there’ live date. And if you are there, you’ll also see Toucans, and Secret Flight.
The former is reall y Adam John Humphrey, a hermit who spends most of his days in his bedroom, recording with his resident ghost...
The latter is a melody-driven electronic music project taking influence from Soviet film soundtracks and 80s British indie-pop.
www.mkgallery.org
