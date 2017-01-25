10 things to do around Milton Keynes

Here's our guide to what's going on in and around Milton Keynes in the coming week.

1 THEATRE

Not Dead Enough, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 30 to February 4

On the night Brian Bishop murdered his wife, he was 60 miles away, asleep in bed. At least that’s what he claims. But as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace continues to deal with the mysterious disappearance of his own wife, he starts to dig a little deeper into the chilling murder case – and it soon becomes clear that love can be a dangerous thing. See EastEnders star Shane Richie alongside Laura Whitmore in this slice of ingeniously criminal theatre.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 LITERATURE

Stony Words, various venues, Stony Stratford, until February 4

The festival of talks by experts, plus concerts, poetry, open mic nights and readings continues. Highlights in the week ahead include a gala concert at St Mary and St Giles church on January 28, which is free for all the family, with a piece composed especially for MK’s 50th anniversary.

Details: www.stonywords.org.uk

3 MUSIC

Legends of Goldie Lookin’Chain

The Craufurd Arms, January 27

Comedy rap at its finest comes in the form of these members of Welsh collective Goldie Lookin Chain. The comedic rap rollers are in town as part of Independent Venue Week. Something to lift those January blues.

Details: www.thecraufurdarms.com

4 FAMILY

Bletchley Park, open daily

A hand-written notebook featuring Alan Turing’s thoughts on mathematical notation has gone on public display for the first time, at Bletchley Park. The manuscript, which was sold at auction in 2016, has been loaned to the museum for one year and is on display alongside other personal effects belonging to the supreme codebreaker. It’s a chance to see a great mind at work in his own hand.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk

6 COMEDY

John Shuttleworth, The Stables, Wavendon, January 29

Cult musical comedy favourite John Shuttleworth hits the road for his farewell tour. As befits a man living on borrowed time, John considers life’s major issues; the rise in popularity of hi-vis protective wear, the suitability of the plastic lid on takeaway coffee cups and the excitement he felt when sucking his first mint.

Details: www.stables.org

5MUSIC

Hacktivist, The Craufurd Arms, January 29

MK’s own genre-mashers bring their trademark gigantic grooves and insightful rhyme to the venue. And like all the best artists, they’re not afraid to split opinion.

Details: www.thecraufurdarms.com

7 MUSIC

Nicky Prince, The Stables, Wavendon, February 1 and 2

MK’s soul lady Nicky Prince plays in support of her latest EP. She’s influenced by everyone from George Benson and Bill Withers to Lianne La Havas and Michael Kiwanuka, all filtered through her distinctive style. Get your groove on.

Details: www.stables.org

8 MUSIC

The Carpenters Story

Milton Keynes Theatre, January 29

This award winning production boasts lavish arrangements of some of the classic material gifted from tragic singer Karen and her brother Richard.

Details: www.atgtickets.com

9 MUSIC

Galactic Empire, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, February 3

Star Wars. Heavy metal. They’re clearly made for each other, as this unique outfit demonstrate.

Details www.thecraufurdarms.com

10 THEATRE

The Vanishing Man, The Place, Bedford, February 2

Hugo Cedar was an Edwardian magician known as The Vanishing Man; he created the perfect trick and then disappeared forever, but his story lives on. Here’s your chance to explore the mystery.

Details: www.theplacebedford.org.uk

