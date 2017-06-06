Acclaimed acts aplenty lined up for busy week at The Stables in Wavendon

The Stables is gearing up for another busy week of music with headline shows by acts including John Elliott from The Little Unsaid, Emily Maguire, Sam Sweeney and Kyshona Armstrong and Robert Lane.

Recent winners of the Steve Reid InNOVAtion Award, The Little Unsaid have spent the last year travelling the UK and Europe.

They released their latest LP Imagined Hymns & Chaingang Mantras in April.

Elliott’s gig on June 9 will be an acoustic duo performance. Tickets cost 10 in advance.

On Saturday, acclaimed folk singer Emily Maguire kicks off her UK tour at the venue following the release of her new album A Bit Of Blue. Contact the venue for ticket availability.

On Sunday, Bellowhead fiddle player Sam Sweeney brings his Made In The Great War tour to the venue. The show tells the story of the instrument, made but never finished by Richard Spencer Howard who was killed in Battle of Messines near Ypres. Tickets £21.50.

Finally, Birmingham based Robert Lane and Nashville singer songwriter Kyshona Armstrong headline on Tuesday.

Originally from South Carolina, Kyshona has been resident in Nashville since 2014 and has previously been named as one the Top 5 Roots Artists to watch by Country Music Television.

Lane released his EP Ends and Starts last year and has previously toured with Nashiville in The Round. Tickets £10.

For more information about all shows and to book, visit stables.org