Acclaimed alt-rockers My Vitriol to play Wolverton gig

My Vitriol kick off Secret Sessions tour at Craufurd Arms

London ‘nugaze’ alt rockers My Vitriol kick off their ‘Secret Sessions’ album tour at the Craufurd Arms on Friday.

Following a lengthy hiatus, the band is back with their limited release album The Secret Sessions and a slew of tour dates.

Over the years, My Vitriol have received high praise from peers and press alike, with Chino Moreno, Butch Vig and Shirley Manson among their fans.

Last year saw the band’s live return to support Muse at the London O2 Arena and they played shows and festivals across Europe to more than 100,000 people.

Following their string of Top 40 hits and their critically acclaimed 2001 debut album Finelines, My Vitriol rode the crest of a hype wave and media attention, transcending from underground band - with only a matter of months experience - to performances on numerous TV shows including Top of the Pops and festivals such as Glastonbury and the Reading/Leeds main stage.

Finelines was re-released the following year with a Between The Lines, a second disk featuring 16 tracks.

Shortly after their third Top 40 single the band surprised many by calling a sudden hiatus and proceeded to break the silence over the following years only to perform the occasional sold out show.

My Vitriol play the Craufurd Arms in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, on Friday, April 7. Tickets cost £15, doors open at 7.30pm.

They then return to the region to headline Bedford Esquires on May 4 and Coventry’s Kasbah on May 6.

For more information, visit facebook.com/myvitriol