Colliery band visits Milton Keynes

Hackney Colliery Band bring their UK tour to The Stables on Friday night.

Influenced as much by the world of contemporary rock and electronica as jazz and global brass, the band’s line-up features trumpets, trombones, saxes, sousaphone and two drummers.

Their third album Sharpener was released last year and went straight in at number three on the jazz charts and number 14 on the independent music charts. A live album is being released on Friday.

Hackney Colliery Band have had a phenomenal few years.

From playing a 45-minute set at the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics and sets at the MOBO, Brit and Mercury Awards to live sessions on BBC Two, BBC Radio 2, Jazz FM and worldwide airplay from many more.

They’ve previously collaborate with Amy Winehouse and Jamie Cullum and sold out clubs across Europe.

Sharpener follows the success of their 2013 album Common Decency and 2010’s eponymous debut album.

The Hackney Colliery Band headline The Stables in Wavendon on Friday, May 12.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £18.50 before fees.

Visit www.stables.org to book and www.hackneycollieryband.co.uk for more details.