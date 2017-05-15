KT Tunstall brings KIN tour to Royal & Derngate

KT Tunstall is on the road touring in support of her latest album KIN and headlines Royal & Derngate this weekend.

Released to rave reviews in September, the album debuted at number seven on the official UK Album Chart.

Two years ago, the Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award winner thought she was done with music: “As an artist I feel like I died,” she says.

“I stopped. I gave up. I didn’t want to do it anymore.”

She put her stuff in storage and bought a house in Venice Beach, California and enrolled in the Sundance Institute’s elite Film Composers Lab. It was a turning point in her life.

A year later and KIN was born. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Belle and Sebastian), and written by KT in LA, it exemplifies the very best of guitar pop.

“The truth is, I’ve finally made peace with being a pop songwriter,” she explains.

“This record was very much embracing my dharma as an artist, which is to write happy songs that are also good.”

It has been more than ten years since KT released her multi-platinum debut, Eye To The Telescope and in KIN, KT sees its full bodied and blooded follow up.

The album’s new focused sound is exemplified by the teaser track Evil Eye, a stripped back, primal rock ‘n’ roll track that seeded the whole record.

The lead single Maybe it’s a Good Thing shows KT in top form – a moment in life captured in a bright, powerful pop song with an irresistible and unforgettable melody.

The diverse collection also includes a duet with KT fan James Bay, the raucous rebellion of It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am, the shimmering pop of single Maybe It’s A Good Thing and Run On Home, the call to arms of Hard Girls and the album closer Love Is An Ocean.

KT Tunstall emerged in 2004 with a career defining performance on Jools Holland which was soon followed by her multi-platinum selling debut. She won a BRIT Award for Best British Female and an Ivor Novello Award for her hit song Suddenly I See in 2006 and has also earned Grammy and Mercury Prize nominations.

Tunstall has released three critically acclaimed albums since her debut and KIN which include 2007’s Drastic Fantastic, 2010’s Tiger Suit and 2013’s Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon.

Support at Royal & Derngate is by Nina Nesbitt.

The concert takes play on Saturday May 20. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost from £27 before fees.